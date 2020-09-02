Previous
Holkham Church
Holkham Church

First time I've ever walked round the lake to the church, but it was locked.
2nd September 2020

Jeff Witts

Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
