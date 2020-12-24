Previous
Photo 1232

Christmas Eve

A quiet morning spent sitting by the salt-marsh and watching the hailstorms.
Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
Photo Details

