Previous
Next
Defrosting by jeff
Photo 1243

Defrosting

No, not the car today as that isn't going anywhere at the moment. It was the hen-house that was frozen shut!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise