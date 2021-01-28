Previous
Next
The new church by jeff
Photo 1245

The new church

Built in 1883 with the materials from the old church. The tower was added 30 years later. A Victorian church with medieval graffiti.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise