Green Eggs and Ham by jeff
Photo 1313

Green Eggs and Ham

No ham, but I did try out the green eggs from one of my new hens today. They made a very tasty scrambled egg.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
