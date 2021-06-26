Previous
Apples and grapes by jeff
Photo 1317

Apples and grapes

The apple tree may be bare this year but it looks like there could be a bumper crop of grapes on their way!
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
