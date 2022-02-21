Previous
Next
Carnival time by jeff
Photo 1449

Carnival time

I've only been back at "work" a week and we're closed again because of the storms. So today I've been globetrotting. I started off in Edinburgh and ended up in Venice, via Transylvania and Amsterdam.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise