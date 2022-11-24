Sign up
IGPOTY2022
A rare trip out on a Thursday, taking my camera to see the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition, followed by a 3 mile walk, a climb to the top of the Gazebo, and a spot of lunch in the courtyard cafe at Sheringham Park.
Jeff Witts
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
Canon EOS 1200D
24th November 2022 11:22am
national trust
