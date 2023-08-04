Sign up
Previous
Photo 1765
Still camping
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
2
0
Jeff Witts
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
Wylie
ace
This is a more practical looking tent, and a lovely spot of flat ground to sleep in.
August 5th, 2023
Jeff Witts
@pusspup
It's right next door to the rainbow bell tent. When the family all come at the same time there aren't enough spare bedrooms in the house, so they camp at a friend's site just 3 miles away.
August 5th, 2023
