Kind driver by jefffffffff
Kind driver

Time flies. Our four-day trip in the Faroe Islands passed in a flash. This driver is very kind and accompanied us all the way. He is funny and humorous, and a professional photographer. All the tourists on the entire China tour like him very much.
