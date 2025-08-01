Previous
A puffin with a small fish in its mouth. by jefffffffff
A puffin with a small fish in its mouth.

A wonderful trip in Mykines,I took my Nikon Z9 with 800mm F5.6.The puffin was so cute.But the guide told me they eat them,I can not accept this fact.they are like the pandas in China,But pandas are protected, while they are eaten.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Chen Yipeng

@jefffffffff
