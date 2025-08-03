Sign up
4 / 365
Cute sheep
As a Chinese tourist, I don't know the location here. How do you say that in the local language? This little lamb is very cute. When I approached it, it was looking at me. It felt like we were communicating with our eyes.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
0
0
Chen Yipeng
@jefffffffff
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
4th August 2025 11:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
