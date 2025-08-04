Delicious cookies

When I was taking photos of birds in the Faroe Islands, the English guide in our team was excellent. When we hiked to the island for birdwatching, he had brought hot water that Chinese people like to drink, local milk tea, and cookies he made by himself for the Chinese tourists in our team. Chinese cookies are all very sweet and not that tasty, but the ones made by the English guide were very authentic, not too sweet and very delicious. He looked very kind, with a warm smile on his face, which was very genuine.