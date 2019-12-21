Previous
Dead pet by jeffjones
147 / 365

Dead pet

Just a few days ago the fish started sitting on the bottom of the tanl and hardly moving. My wife remarked how old it was - somewhere around 4-5 years is her guess. This morning I ofund it floating on its side.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Jeff Jones

