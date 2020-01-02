Previous
Waiting for the return by jeffjones
Waiting for the return

After getting out for her walk, Schnozzle waits for her friend. Jackson (the Great Dane)to get back from his walk.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Jeff Jones

