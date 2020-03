BMW focus stack 1

I used focus rails and tried my hand at focus stacking. This is a composite of 58 individual photographs each with a slight adjustment to the distance on the rails, making another slice in focus. Then I took them in to Photoshop, each as a layer, and did Auto-Align layers. Once aligned I ran the Auto-merge function and after about 7-8 minutes of processing it this was the final result. (This is a toy car about 4 inches long)