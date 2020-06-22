Previous
Dam ala Ansel Adams by jeffjones
254 / 365

Dam ala Ansel Adams

Shot with a DJI Mavic Air and then converted using Luminar 4 "Ansel Adams" B&W filter.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Photo Details

