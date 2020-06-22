Sign up
254 / 365
Dam ala Ansel Adams
Shot with a DJI Mavic Air and then converted using Luminar 4 "Ansel Adams" B&W filter.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Jeff's Project
Camera
FC2103
Taken
23rd June 2020 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
