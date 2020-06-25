Sign up
280 / 365
Altoona Tower - HDR
DJI Mavic Air - 5 frames combined using Photomatix Pro 6.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing."
897
photos
27
followers
83
following
76% complete
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
7
Jeff's Project
FC2103
25th June 2020 8:03pm
hdr
wisconsin
drone
mavic
