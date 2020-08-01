Previous
Next
Coming Storm - Elk Horn, IA by jeffjones
324 / 365

Coming Storm - Elk Horn, IA

Flying my DJI Mavic Air in western Iowa as I work my way back home for the coming school year.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise