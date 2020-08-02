Previous
The Things I made by jeffjones
326 / 365

The Things I made

Preparing to leave my Mom's house I looked over on the side of the garage and spotted a rusted green toolbox. It is a toolbox I made in 8th grade metal shop class.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Jeff Jones

