Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
326 / 365
The Things I made
Preparing to leave my Mom's house I looked over on the side of the garage and spotted a rusted green toolbox. It is a toolbox I made in 8th grade metal shop class.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
952
photos
29
followers
83
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Jeff's Project
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close