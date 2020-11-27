Previous
Next
Sadie - the next Great Dane by jeffjones
341 / 365

Sadie - the next Great Dane

After having to put his beloved dog, Jackson, to sleep, my father-in-law only waited a few days before finding a new Dane.
27th November 2020 27th Nov 20

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise