Giant Flag
This flag is flying near the Woodman's grocery store in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. There is nothing around it to give the photo a sense of scale though. I would estimate it to be more than 40 feet high.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Project alt2
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2021 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
