Photo 751
Crystals of ice
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
1
1
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Project
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
5th March 2021 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is gorgeous! Love the shapes and patterns.
March 5th, 2021
