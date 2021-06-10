Previous
Next
Water treatment by jeffjones
Photo 850

Water treatment

Basic wide-angle shot - then modified with HDR efex 2 and other filters from the NIK collection
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That’s terrific processing on this shot.
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise