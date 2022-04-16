Sign up
Photo 959
Power Tower
The cleanup of old technology continues. This pallet is waiting for pickup by the district. Not sure what they are destined for.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
0
0
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2022 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
computers
,
desktop
,
old
