Patched up by jeffjones
Photo 966

Patched up

I photographed this segment of road in February and after two years the county (or the state?) finally patched the road. This is the best they could do....

https://365project.org/jeffjones/365/2022-02-12
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Photo Details

