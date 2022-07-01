Sign up
Photo 1002
White Squirrel having lunch
Looked out the downstairs patio door and saw this critter having a snack. Shot with Nikon D7200 and 200-500mm lens, but I think the lens needs cleaning. None of the images are as sharp as they seem they should be.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st July 2022 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
