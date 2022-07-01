Previous
White Squirrel having lunch by jeffjones
White Squirrel having lunch

Looked out the downstairs patio door and saw this critter having a snack. Shot with Nikon D7200 and 200-500mm lens, but I think the lens needs cleaning. None of the images are as sharp as they seem they should be.
1st July 2022

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
