Previous
Next
Watermain break by jeffjones
Photo 1038

Watermain break

Waterline broke at school, and to keep students we had a dozen portable toilets brought in to our campus.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise