Previous
Next
Demo in Progress by jeffjones
Photo 1289

Demo in Progress

Workers are taking down the annoying dividing walls and I will finally be able to use the room as a broadcast studio space.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
that sounds like a great plan, would be interesting to see once done.
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise