Previous
Infinity...and beyond by jeffjones
Photo 1303

Infinity...and beyond

Live view of my camera LCD screen projected onto the large flatscreen TV, and then the camera aimed at the display screen.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Very cool
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise