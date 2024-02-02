Sign up
Photo 1309
Culinary Teacher treat
Thanks to the culinary arts teacher for the treats during our morning staff meeting. She spoils us!
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
0
0
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1727
photos
40
followers
86
following
366% complete
View this month »
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
