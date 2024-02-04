Previous
Winslow Arizona corner by jeffjones
Winslow Arizona corner

Cleaning through a closet, I came across some negatives, including a few I shot with an old Rolleiflex Twin Lens camera. I set up my Epson V-800 large format scanner and then converted it to B&W. I think this was from around 2003.
Jeff Jones

Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
judith deacon
Converts really well but then with a Rollieflex it had a good start!!
February 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done, a fabulous image.
February 5th, 2024  
