Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1305
Winslow Arizona corner
Cleaning through a closet, I came across some negatives, including a few I shot with an old Rolleiflex Twin Lens camera. I set up my Epson V-800 large format scanner and then converted it to B&W. I think this was from around 2003.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1693
photos
38
followers
88
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 project: 2015-
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
judith deacon
Converts really well but then with a Rollieflex it had a good start!!
February 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, a fabulous image.
February 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close