The end of the V8 by jeffjones
Photo 1420

The end of the V8

Put my 29-year-old car up for sale today. 1995 Chevy Caprice Classic, with a baby 4.3 V8 engine.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
