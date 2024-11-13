Previous
Keeping the Streak going by jeffjones
Keeping the Streak going

after a lot of time away from taking photos I am trying to return to making it a more regular thing. The new version of Hipstamatic keeps track of streaks, and I had to shoot something.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
