Panasonic D-snap test image

The school office cleaned out a closet and found a practically brand-new digital camera: Panasonic D-Snap SV-AV50 and told me to take it for my class. It was high-tech 20 years ago (yes, it is from 2004). Today it is simply awful. This image is AFTER running it through Topaz Ai filter. It can shoot video, but the CODEC to convert it to current formats is not available anywhere. This will likely be the only time I use this camera.