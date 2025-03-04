Previous
Red Rock Park hike - Church Rock Trail by jeffjones
Red Rock Park hike - Church Rock Trail

I took my 9th grade media students on a nature hike field trip to take photos of landscapes. I also made some photos as we walked and I talked about the things to look for.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Jeff Jones

Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
