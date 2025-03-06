Previous
Needles by jeffjones
Photo 1481

Needles

Close up iPhone image of a cactus while hiking at Red Rock Park.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
