Brake Check
Brake Check

One of the other teachers brought me his old Diamondback bike to refurbish so he could donate it to a student. The brakes needed new pads, but he said to replace the whole assembly.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jeff Jones

Reformed photojournalist.
