Photo 1524
That ain't good.
went to urgent care for an eye infection, and the only room they had available was this one. A couple of days of eye drops and I am fine.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1921
photos
42
followers
98
following
418% complete
View this month »
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
Views
1
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th May 2025 1:59pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
