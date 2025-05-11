Previous
Look where you are going by jeffjones
Look where you are going

This aggressive California driver not only passed on the right and then cut of vehicles (we were stuck behind semi trucks in both lanes), but he has a cellphone attached to his windshield dead-center above his steering wheel.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Jeff Jones

Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography.
