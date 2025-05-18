Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1527
Trashed
The aftermath of the graduation. Despite telling the crowds no confetti poppers.... the janitorial staff was working until after midnight to clean up the left over soda cans, confetti tubes, pizza boxes, water bottles, and much more
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1927
photos
42
followers
101
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Latest from all albums
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
27
1531
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd May 2025 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close