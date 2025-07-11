Previous
Hazy skies in Fargo by jeffjones
Photo 1541

Hazy skies in Fargo

the air quality score is in the mid 160s today. Not a day to be outside working or exercising. Smoke from Canada once again make North Dakota a miserable place to be during the summer,
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
