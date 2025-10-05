Previous
Stray kitten by jeffjones
Photo 1557

Stray kitten

chopping down weeds and a couple of shrubs and I nearly hit a kitten. Turns out there were three hiding around the yard. This one was tucked in under one of the shrubs and resting parly on a branch.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
426% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
What a little cutie looks those eyes!!
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact