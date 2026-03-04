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Where did that come from? by jeffjones
Photo 1568

Where did that come from?

Did not see precipitation in the forecast.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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