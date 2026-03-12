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Night and Fluorescent by jeffjones
Photo 1573

Night and Fluorescent

Hipstamatic app exaggerates the colors. Not too bad for a handheld exposure with an iPhone.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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