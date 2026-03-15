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Ladybug by jeffjones
Photo 1567

Ladybug

While Wisconsin and Minnesota are getting buried in more snow, Arizona is Sunny and hot.

Saw this ladybug on one of the cactus plants in the front yard as I was clearing some weeds. Show with my “new” Nikon D5.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
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