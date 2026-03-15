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Previous
Photo 1567
Ladybug
While Wisconsin and Minnesota are getting buried in more snow, Arizona is Sunny and hot.
Saw this ladybug on one of the cactus plants in the front yard as I was clearing some weeds. Show with my “new” Nikon D5.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1966
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Photo Details
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Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
NIKON D5
Taken
15th March 2026 12:08pm
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