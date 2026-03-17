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Previous
Photo 1569
Hard-headed Mosquito
Saw this interesting critter perched on a mailbox during my bike ride this morning
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1969
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38
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103
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
10.7.1
Taken
17th March 2026 8:53am
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hipstamatic
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mosquito
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“lake
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havasu”
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