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Come back please... by jeffjones
Photo 1584

Come back please...

Dogs only seem to understand that their hooman is gone "forever".
(Not a great photo, more an exercise in Lightroom masking and feathering and playing with Topaz Photo AI)
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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