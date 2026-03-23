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Previous
Photo 1584
Come back please...
Dogs only seem to understand that their hooman is gone "forever".
(Not a great photo, more an exercise in Lightroom masking and feathering and playing with Topaz Photo AI)
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Jeff Jones
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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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NIKON D5
Taken
21st March 2026 1:17pm
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