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Hipstamatic rest by jeffjones
Photo 1585

Hipstamatic rest

Before school, when the students have not arrived and the janitors have done the best they can
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Jeff Jones

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@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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