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Aww, nuts by jeffjones
Photo 1588

Aww, nuts

More macro playtime. Extension tubes where my lens is essentially touching the nuts in the bowl.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Maybe photography is not art. Maybe it's more important than that. - A former newspaper shooter, now working as a high school teacher and trying...
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Peter Dulis ace
Nice nuts :)
March 30th, 2026  
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